mindbodygreen

Close banner
Home

The One Question That Helped Me Declutter My Closet (Hint: It's Not 'Does It Spark Joy?')

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
The One Question That Helped Me Declutter My Closet (Hint: It's Not "Does It Spark Joy?")

Photo by Jesse Morrow / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 2, 2018

In my dreams, I own a capsule wardrobe of ethically made, tightly curated pieces that always mix and match well. But alas, my closet tells a different story. While it's probably (hopefully?) not the messiest wardrobe you've ever seen in your life, it doesn't exactly scream minimalist fantasy either.

Over the last few years, I've slowly but surely decluttered my apartment, but my closet has largely escaped unscathed. Clothes have always been a difficult category for me since I fall victim to the whole "Oh, maybe I'll wear this one day—when I'm on a beach wedding in Nantucket and need a checkered shawl" mentality. And I'm not the only one. According to some not-at-all-scientific estimates, the average person uses only about 20 percent of the clothes in their closet, and shoppers in the United Kingdom collectively own about £10 billion ($12.75 billion) of clothes they never wear.

To ring in the start of sweater season, I set out to finally get my closet under control, armed with the advice of some adept organizers and home experts. Here are the tips that helped me the most.

First, think about the image you want to portray.

I picked up this one from Tara Button, the founder of mindful shopping site BuyMeOnce and author of A Life Less Throwaway: The Lost Art of Buying for Life, a few months back, and it's stuck with me: When you're decluttering, first establish a vision for the kind of life you want to call in, and then make sure your surroundings reflect it. Button likened it to what art curators do when choosing pieces for a gallery, saying, "They pick each individual piece of art to go in an exhibition, but they've also thought about what they want the entire exhibition to look like and mean to people."

I've used this mindset tweak to set the stage for my closet cleanup. Before I got started, I sat down to visualize the type of vibe I wanted to give off with my wardrobe choices, narrowing the look I was after down to a few words (things like: polished, confident, cozy). I wrote them down to keep me accountable during the sorting process, and it made it easier to discern the pieces that were the most me vs. the ones I was just holding onto "just in case."

Article continues below

Don't be too hard on yourself.

When I told Kyle Quilici, a professional organizer and the author of New Minimalism: Decluttering and Design for Sustainable, Intentional Living about my wardrobe woes, she had a simple and smart piece of advice: Chase progress, not perfection. "Find your version of a capsule wardrobe," she told me. "If you go so extreme, it might bounce back and be too much." In other words, if you set out to pare your wardrobe down based on a beautiful capsule of 30 pieces you saw in a magazine, you might end up with something that feels too stripped down for your lifestyle. Be realistic about what you can stand to get rid of.

Ask the golden question: Does being in this garment make me smile?

There's a reason that Marie Kondo's advice has struck such a chord in the decluttering world: Joy is an emotion worth chasing!

It's one that is intimately familiar to Ingrid Fetell Lee, a designer and author of the new book Joyful: The Surprising Power of Ordinary Things to Create Extraordinary Happiness. She's fascinated by the science of joy and how we can all use it to create spaces that look and feel amazing.

Her top tip for creating a closet that induces joy instead of a wave of anxiety? Try every last thing on. "I like Marie Kondo’s question about whether something sparks joy and often use it myself. But I disagree on one point: I think you have to try on your clothes to know if they bring you joy. What's really important is how a piece of clothing feels once you're wearing it," she says. If you slip something on and it makes you feel like smiling, it's a keeper. "But if you feel a little uncomfortable or insecure or just blah, then that item is probably going to sap your natural joy—it's taking away from you rather than adding—and it should go."

During closet purges past, I had only tried things on if I was unsure whether they still fit. But taking the extra time to actually put every garment on before I made a decision about whether I would keep it was a game-changer. Once something is on your body and you're looking in the mirror, it just becomes about following your intuition about how you feel in that moment—not trying to ask and answer a ton of "what if" questions in your head about the item in your hand.

While my wardrobe still isn't quite as edited down as I want it to be (hey, progress not perfection!), I now have a better idea of my personal style and the pieces that fit into it. And that's definitely something to smile about.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now
Personal Growth

26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic

Tanya Carroll Richardson
26 Journaling Prompts To Help You Navigate The COVID-19 Pandemic
Personal Growth

Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird

Emma Loewe
Team mbg Shares Their New Morning Routines, Now That Mornings Are ... Weird
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Love

10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Sarah Regan
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/a-question-to-ask-when-decluttering-your-closet

Your article and new folder have been saved!