The One Question That Helped Me Declutter My Closet (Hint: It's Not 'Does It Spark Joy?')

There's a reason that Marie Kondo's advice has struck such a chord in the decluttering world: Joy is an emotion worth chasing!

It's one that is intimately familiar to Ingrid Fetell Lee, a designer and author of the new book Joyful: The Surprising Power of Ordinary Things to Create Extraordinary Happiness. She's fascinated by the science of joy and how we can all use it to create spaces that look and feel amazing.

Her top tip for creating a closet that induces joy instead of a wave of anxiety? Try every last thing on. "I like Marie Kondo’s question about whether something sparks joy and often use it myself. But I disagree on one point: I think you have to try on your clothes to know if they bring you joy. What's really important is how a piece of clothing feels once you're wearing it," she says. If you slip something on and it makes you feel like smiling, it's a keeper. "But if you feel a little uncomfortable or insecure or just blah, then that item is probably going to sap your natural joy—it's taking away from you rather than adding—and it should go."

During closet purges past, I had only tried things on if I was unsure whether they still fit. But taking the extra time to actually put every garment on before I made a decision about whether I would keep it was a game-changer. Once something is on your body and you're looking in the mirror, it just becomes about following your intuition about how you feel in that moment—not trying to ask and answer a ton of "what if" questions in your head about the item in your hand.

While my wardrobe still isn't quite as edited down as I want it to be (hey, progress not perfection!), I now have a better idea of my personal style and the pieces that fit into it. And that's definitely something to smile about.