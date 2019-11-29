It may sound painfully obvious, but there’s a difference between being genuinely hungry and craving certain food because you’re bored, dehydrated, or experiencing a rush of stress hormones (more on that later).

We know this, we understand this, yet we still subconsciously reach for the cookies and crackers when we’re feeling peckish. How can we hop off this roller coaster of eating every two hours?

Nutritional psychiatrist Georgia Ede, M.D., may have the answer. According to Ede, recognizing when we’re hungry or craving is the first step to controlling those yearnings in the first place. Here’s how you can tell if your body truly needs a snack.