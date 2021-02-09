“I take a tiny dab of cream blush, and instead of putting it on with my fingers, I put it onto my palms—just on the meaty part under the thumb joint,” she explains. Then “it’s just a quick press into the skin to make it look like a perfect natural flush.” Like you’re stamping the color onto the cheeks and pulling away with the perfect, diffused rouge.

Here’s how it works: That fleshy part at the base of your thumb (called the thenar, if you want to get technical) is relatively the same size as most people’s cheekbones—so when you bounce it into the skin, it will line up with your bone structure in a similar, slanted angle.

Rubbing the two palms together also pre-blends the blush, so all it takes is a gentle press into your skin to transfer a light wash of color. So even if you grab a highly pigmented number (this buildable lip and cheek tint is a personal go-to), it’ll melt into your skin with a sheer, dewy payoff. Your fingertips (or in this case, your palms) make the best blender, especially with cream confections; the pads of your fingers warm up the formula, so when you press it into your skin, well, it melts like butter.

The result, says Irwin, is a natural-looking flush—like you’re radiating joy.