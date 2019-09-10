How To Deal With Today's News Cycle As A Highly Sensitive Person

Recently I asked someone if he had heard about a tragic event that was playing out on the national stage. I wanted to share the challenging feelings it brought up in me and be comforted by his own, no doubt, similar reaction. "Oh, I have not even looked at that," he said. "I'm so sensitive I just cannot bear to." While sensitive people who easily absorb the energy and emotions of others do need to be mindful of what they expose themselves to, they are still capable of being in the world. When others are suffering—because of a natural disaster, mass shooting, act of war, or other devastating event—it's important that humans who were not so directly affected acknowledge the suffering of others. History has shown that when society denies or downplays or refuses to look at the suffering of some of its members, it is dangerous and irresponsible.