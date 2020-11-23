An Expert In Chinese Medicine Shares Her Top 9 Tips For Better Sleep

Feng shui is the art and science of placement, and it's based on the Daoist principles of yin and yang. To make your bedroom a sanctuary for sleep, feng shui philosophy recommends placing your bed so it is facing but not directly in line with your door. This way you can see who is entering the space without feeling like you have no privacy or that energy is racing into the room. If space is an issue you can add a Japanese door curtain so that even when a door is open, there is a boundary and something to slow energy down.