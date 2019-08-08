How I Furnished Nearly My Entire Home Without Buying Anything New

My design philosophy has always been: You don't need to overspend to make your home "Pinterest-worthy," and buying secondhand should be appreciated, not shamed. Secondhand items and antiques are the new "new."

In my own home, I try to creatively mix modern pieces with vintage finds that add a unique flair to a room and give it character all its own. Sometimes, I even design a room around a specific piece, using more modern elements to tie everything together.

Transitioning my home into a space that's decorated 95% secondhand, largely for the sake of my budget, has been no small feat. My family and I started with a few thrift store finds and then branched out to online resale sites to source secondhand treasures. Over the years, I've gradually added antique and resale pieces into each room. We've had such success decorating our home secondhand that we started going directly to resale sites first before looking into buying new.

Buying secondhand is also an opportunity to get creative. For example, in our master bathroom, I didn't want to put holes in our new wall for a towel rod, so I brainstormed and ran across these storage lockers. They add so much storage to our bathroom, and they are special to me because they came from a local school. In my back deck area, I created curtains out of dropcloths, made the coffee table out of pallets, popped in an outdoor rug, added a little bench, hung a pendant light, and voilà!

I will say that finding a resale item that fits your design aesthetic can take some extra time, but the money it saves definitely makes it worthwhile.