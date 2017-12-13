6 Supplements To Always Have Around During The Holidays

Sometimes it feels like we're destined to feel less than optimal during the holidays. Who wants to spend this precious time of year at the gym or saying no to our favorite treats? It can be hard to balance enjoying the moment with the repercussions from that last glass of wine of gingerbread cookie, which can leave our bodies feeling like they need a little extra TLC. Luckily, that's exactly what many supplements are there to do.

These supplements will help fill in the little holes that a little too much sugar, stress, and too little sleep can leave in their wake. Because while it's always important to take a food-first approach—by eating some extra vegetables and experimenting with healthier versions of our favorite holiday recipes—it's good to have a backup plan and keep these supplements around during the holidays: