6 Women With Awesome Hair On Their No-Heat, Air-Drying Techniques

Hair type: I have a lot of hair, which makes it seem thick, but it is very fine, and though it can hold a curl well, it tends to frizz and easily tangle.

To get my hair wavy (but tame!), I shampoo twice with either Davines NaturalTech Nourishing Shampoo or R&Co Television Shampoo. I condition from the back of my head down—avoiding my scalp—with Davines NaturalTech Nourishing Vegetarian Miracle Conditioner or R&Co Television Conditioner. Once out of the shower, I brush my wet hair right away to get rid of any tangles and apply a few pumps of Davines Oi Oil to my ends, working my way up to the middle of my head and avoiding my scalp. Then I let it air dry for 10 minutes.

The key to the waves is all in the strategic use of a hair elastic. After letting my hair air dry for a bit, I put my still-damp hair into a loose low bun with a hair elastic for 10 to 20 minutes while I do other things. Then, I let it back out again to air dry. Then I put it in a loose bun higher on my head. Then, I let it out again to air dry for 10 minutes.

By now, I have most of the waves I need but they might be a little too close together (if I've made either bun too tight), and they always need some smoothing out. So I add two more drops of Oi Oil, lightly applied across most of my hair and I do one more loose low bun. After 10 minutes or so, the waves tend to be just where I want them. I don't apply any other products at this point and avoid any hair spray entirely as it makes my hair tangle even faster than it would on its own.

I've gotten so used to this no-hair-dryer, no-curling-iron method! Though it sounds like a lot of steps (low bun, high bun, low bun), it's easy to do other morning things like make coffee, feed my dog, check work emails, and meditate while my hair is doing its thing.

—Callie Miller, founder, Change of Air