While implementing travel bans might not protect people from infectious diseases, commentary published in Annals of Internal Medicine, said talking about where you’ve traveled could have protective effects.

In the new report, researchers discussed a potential change to patient evaluations that might improve infectious disease detection and help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The authors from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center said doctors should ask patients their travel history when they’re getting a check-up. Researchers are calling it the “fifth vital sign,” since the extra step might be as imperative as assessing temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate, and blood pressure.

There are certain countries the CDC advised against visiting (like China, Iran, Italy, and more), as well as cities in the US that have been affected by COVID-19.

Visiting one of these countries or cities could potentially expose a person to dangerous germs, and might even lead to infection. Since the symptoms are so similar to influenza, without knowledge of those travels, doctors might easily misdiagnose a patient.