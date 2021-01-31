5 Ways To Quickly Gauge If Your CBD Product Is Working

One common misconception about cannabidiol (CBD) is that it causes a similar high to smoking weed. In reality, to lead to any mind-altering effects, a CBD product needs to contain THC.

On their own, CBD and the other plant compounds found in hemp extracts are nonpsychoactive—good news for anyone who's ever been burned by the paranoid, out-of-body feeling that THC can deliver. But their more mellow uptake also means that it's a lot harder to tell if they're actually doing anything.

While everyone will react to the plant compound differently, we rounded up five telltale signs that your hemp extract is, in fact, working: