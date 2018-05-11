5 Unexpected Ways To Make Your Home Smell Amazing For Spring

A smell-good home is a powerful thing.

Adding a sensory element is one of the quickest ways to freshen up a space—no decluttering session or vacuuming necessary. Plus, the right scent can instantly transport us to faraway places and times past, thanks to the human body's elaborate olfactory system. The New York Times likens it to a lock-and-key reaction: Odor molecules are the keys that open receptors throughout our bodies, triggering reactions in our hearts and brains.

Now that warmer weather has arrived, we can trade in our clean-burning candles for smell-good products that feel like spring. Next time you're stuck at home, bring the beach breezes, moonlit walks through the trees, and sunshiny picnics inside with these five delicious scents: