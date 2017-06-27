5 Common Things A Feng Shui Expert Doesn't Keep In Her Home

Opt for neutral colors in the bedroom, avoiding crisp white walls or bright shades. I'd also recommend staying away from large mirrors (especially if you can see them from your bed), paintings and heavy objects above the bed, a box spring without a headboard (headboards offer subconscious support), photos or paintings of lonely people, and protruding objects. Always ask yourselves what your objects murmur to you. Do they nag you or poison your mood or do they validate and comfort you?

No matter what your relationship with your home is like, you can use feng shui as a silent teacher for self-learning. By learning about yourself in your home, you will learn about yourself in everyday life. Always remind yourself to cultivate your chi (positive energy), by sending vibrant and loving thoughts to yourself and your home, by practicing a physical or calming activity, and by carving out some meditative time in your space. Feng shui is also about weathering the changes that inevitably happen in our lives, so I'm leaving you with this short quotation from Eckhart Tolle: “Being at ease with not knowing is crucial for answers to come to you."

So what should you have in your home according to feng shui? Here are some top decor tips for the bedroom and living room.