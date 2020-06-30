To find out the science behind some plants' mosquito-repelling ability, we reached out to the director of glasshouse horticulture and senior curator of orchids at the New York Botanical Garden Marc Hachadourian. He told mbg that many plants likely evolved mosquito-repelling compounds as a self-defense mechanism.

"Many plant extracts from plants as wide and unrelated as cedar, basil, lantana, beauty berry, lavender, eucalyptus, mint, and even breadfruit have shown promise as natural insect repellents in studies with varying degrees of success," he explains. These plants produce a wide variety of antifungal, anti-herbivore, and anti-insect compounds that fend off different types and species of bugs—some of which can stunt their growth or carry plant viruses.