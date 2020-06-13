Hemp oil is a natural cannabis plant extract that's packed with beneficial phytocannabinoids—unlike CBD oil, which contains only one.* These compounds are what make hemp oil so effective at easing stress and promoting a sense of calm.* Hemp oil is nonpsychoactive, meaning it won't give you the "high" of smoking weed, and totally legal to take in all 50 states.

mbg combines its certified organic hemp oil with other natural relaxants such as hops, black cumin seed, and rosemary.* The formula is topped with a hit of vitamin D3, which supports immunity and mimics some of the health benefits of a day in the sunshine.*

The result is a multipurpose supplement that can take the edge off life's daily stressors and help us approach challenges with a little more ease.* Here, health professionals and everyday users share their experience taking it: