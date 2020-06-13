5 Honest Reviews Of mindbodygreen's hemp multi+ Supplement
Chronic stress can zap everything from immunity to gut health and is an underlying contributor to most diseases. Needless to say, stress management is something everyone should be taking seriously. That's why when mbg decided to formulate its first supplement line, we knew that hemp had to be in the rotation.
Hemp oil is a natural cannabis plant extract that's packed with beneficial phytocannabinoids—unlike CBD oil, which contains only one.* These compounds are what make hemp oil so effective at easing stress and promoting a sense of calm.* Hemp oil is nonpsychoactive, meaning it won't give you the "high" of smoking weed, and totally legal to take in all 50 states.
mbg combines its certified organic hemp oil with other natural relaxants such as hops, black cumin seed, and rosemary.* The formula is topped with a hit of vitamin D3, which supports immunity and mimics some of the health benefits of a day in the sunshine.*
The result is a multipurpose supplement that can take the edge off life's daily stressors and help us approach challenges with a little more ease.* Here, health professionals and everyday users share their experience taking it:
1. "I feel more relaxed, and my day just seems to run smoother when I don't sweat the small stuff."
"I have taken many supplements, and this is the one that I actually see a difference with. I can be wired tight, so I was looking for a little Zen calmness in my life. I feel more relaxed, and my day just seems to run smoother when I don't sweat the small stuff."*
—Paula M.
2. "It works so well to ease my stress and promote a sense of calm."
"I am always looking for ways to elevate my health in addition to a clean diet through a targeted selection of high-quality supplements. Pure, natural ingredients are important to me, and mindbodygreen's hemp multi+ formula is an E.U. Certified Organic blend of vitamin D, black cumin seed, rosemary, and hops. It works so well to ease my stress and promote a sense of calm. I often reach for it on busy patient or travel days."*
—Will Cole, D.C., functional medicine practitioner
3. "A nonnegotiable supplement for me."
"A nonnegotiable supplement for me. I take this pretty much first thing in the morning so that I can be even-keeled throughout my day. I still feel everything, but I feel it helps me take my day and what comes at me with a bit more calm and grace. It helps keep my adrenal health in alignment and just helps me be more centered. It's a must-have."
—Nancy G.
4. "I'm much less reactive to small things that might have otherwise heightened my stress levels."
"I started taking mindbodygreen's hemp multi+ because I realized I needed to do more to help my body relax. When I take hemp multi+ during the workday, I feel a general lessening of minor annoyances and I'm much less reactive to small things that might have otherwise heightened my stress levels. At night, hemp multi+ is a wonderful addition to my Epsom salt bath ritual and helps me chill out after a long day."*
—Molly Maloof, M.D., functional medicine doctor
5. "My go-to!"
My go-to! I am a huge fan of this supplement. It's gentle enough to take first thing in the morning, and it has given me that edge to stay balanced even during these tough days of quarantine. It's another tool in my tool belt!
—Karen G.