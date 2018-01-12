These 5 Books Will Help You Realign With Your New Year Intentions

If you resolved to: Actually get eight hours of sleep a night this year.

As Dr. Michael Roizen, chief wellness officer of the Cleveland Clinic, puts it, "Sleep is the most underrated health habit." Arianna Huffington’s title, Thrive, dives into how to prioritize sleep and self-care so you can achieve success while maintaining your sanity. After years of pushing her body to its limit, Huffington has emerged with a recipe for avoiding burnout that anybody can live by.

