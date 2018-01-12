mindbodygreen

Close banner
Books for Better Living
PAID CONTENT FOR Books for Better Living

These 5 Books Will Help You Realign With Your New Year Intentions

Written by mindbodygreen
These 5 Books Will Help You Realign With Your New Year Intentions

Photo by VeaVea

January 12, 2018

Chalk it up to the long nights and chilly weather, but there’s no denying that this time of year is tailor-made for a new reading habit. Books hold the power to transport us to faraway lands, connect to times past, and bring us closer to ourselves, making them the perfect companions for the journey into a new year. Here are five empowering titles that will help you navigate all of your 2018 resolutions with strength, integrity, and passion.

1. "Thrive" by Arianna Huffington.

If you resolved to: Actually get eight hours of sleep a night this year.

As Dr. Michael Roizen, chief wellness officer of the Cleveland Clinic, puts it, "Sleep is the most underrated health habit." Arianna Huffington’s title, Thrive, dives into how to prioritize sleep and self-care so you can achieve success while maintaining your sanity. After years of pushing her body to its limit, Huffington has emerged with a recipe for avoiding burnout that anybody can live by.

Learn more.

Article continues below

2. "Loving What Is" by Byron Katie.

If you resolved to: Look for the silver linings this year.

Everybody’s life is marked by ups and downs, and this turbulence can often become difficult to navigate. Nobody knows better than Byron Katie, who sank into a deep depression as a young mother that spiraled into multiple addictions. In this revelatory book, she describes the four questions that helped her emerge from this dark time and become a best-selling author and spiritual icon. She also walks you through how you can use them to change your life for the better.

Learn more.

These 5 Books Will Help You Realign With Your New Year Intentions

Photo: VeaVea

3. "Dr. Gundry’s Diet Evolution" by Dr. Steven R. Gundry.

If you resolved to: Pinpoint the foods that leave you feeling your best this year.

In this comprehensive text, acclaimed functional medicine doctor, Steven Gundry, M.D., dives into how eating for your genes is the quickest way to transform your health. Packed with recipes, meal-planning resources, and expert interviews, it will pave the way for a new relationship with food. If you’ve struggled with traditional diets in the past, this is the book for you.

Learn more.

Article continues below

4. "Be Here Now" by Ram Dass.

If you resolved to: Live in the moment this year.

This essential text by spiritual icon Ram Dass describes the opportunities for introspection that arise in our everyday routines. The time you spend making the bed, drinking coffee, or eating lunch can all be opportunities for spiritual connection and personal growth.

Learn more.

5. "The 4x4 Diet" by Erin Oprea.

If you resolved to: Reach your happy weight this year.

This book by trainer Erin Oprea breaks down weight loss in a way that’s manageable and easy to stick to. By avoiding these four food groups and enjoying these 4-minute workouts, you’ll be on your way to looking and feeling your best in—you guessed it—four weeks. Busy celebs the likes of Carrie Underwood are singing its praises, so check it out for practical ways to tone your whole body in a pinch.

Learn more.

Enter the BooksForBetterLiving’s Year of Resolutions Giveaway for a chance to win a year’s supply of books, including these transformative titles!

Books for Better Living
Books for Better Living
Books for Better Living is a wellness and lifestyle community dedicated to helping you live a life that's the fullest expression of you. We are the place, at our essence, that people go...

More On This Topic

Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People
Routines

3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Spirituality

8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/5-books-to-help-you-achieve-your-2018-health-goals

Your article and new folder have been saved!