The 4 Ways mbg's Co-Founder Is Handling Unprecedented Anxiety

These are anxious times, though. I've always lived with a bit of situational anxiety. In my 20s I took Xanax for turbulent flights, and early on in my career, I had a lot of anxiety before giving large presentations and meetings. Over the years, I've leveraged well-being tools to help me better manage. I now know what my triggers are and can mentally prepare for how to approach them to mitigate my reaction. For example, I don't consume caffeine before flights, and I know I'm less anxious for meetings when I'm overprepared. Awareness of my triggers, coupled with some slight lifestyle tweaks, has made my anxiety more manageable—until now.

During the past whirlwind two weeks, there has been an undercurrent of anxiety in my body for most of the day. Like many parents, I'm trying to put up a strong face for my children, but I am torn between not giving enough attention to my children and not giving enough focus to the mindbodygreen team who is going through unprecedented times.

Knowing that the duration of the global pandemic could be weeks or months and not days, it's become important for me to find tools to help manage my stress, which isn't going away in the short term. Here are four things that I'm working on now:

1. Control what I can control: There is so much out of our hands right now that I find comfort in keeping my home extraordinarily clean and organized. It's soothing to walk into a room and see that it's already tidy. I'm preparing meals for my family and being sure to set the table so that it's a ritual that we look forward to.

2. Find comfort virtually: While Zoom has long been a staple for conference calls, friends and family are now using it to connect socially. I've found it therapeutic to have regular, two-dimensional contact with both friends and family and hope this practice continues once our lives normalize as well.