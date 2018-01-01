This 3-Day Gut Reset Will Make You Feel Amazing Again, ASAP

The abbreviation pH, stands for "power of hydrogen," which is a measure of the hydrogen concentration in your body. The pH scale ranges from 1 to 14, with 1 being completely acidic, and 14 being all alkaline. Our ideal pH is 4.3 to 7.45 (you can determine this through a saliva or urine test). If you are too acidic—something that happens frequently during our holiday overindulgences—you are at higher risk for digestive issues, heart disease, infertility, joint and muscular pain, and a weak immune system.

So, the first order of business is to begin your day with a pH balancer, which will relieve inflammation and help to shift your gut microbiome back into balance. Enjoy one of the following pH tonics each morning.