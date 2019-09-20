Pressing flowers, weighting them flat as they dry, has been done for centuries, since as long ago as Ancient Egyptian times. It's a technique that allows us to preserve not only the flowers' delicate beauty but also the memories we associate with them. The Japanese art of oshibana, which uses pressed flowers, petals, and leaves to create elaborate images, dates back to the 1500s but only became known in the West when trade increased between Japan and Europe in the late 1890s. It then became very fashionable in Victorian England. It requires meticulous skill and is said to have been an art perfected by samurai warriors to promote patience and harmony with nature.

It's not merely a decorative pastime, however. The examples found in scrapbooks of plants and flowers collected and pressed by travelers, gardeners, and botanists have also improved our knowledge of nature and the botanical world.