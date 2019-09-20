mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Home

This Beautiful Technique Basically Makes Summer Flowers Last Forever

Sian Tucker
Artist By Sian Tucker
Artist

Sian Tucker is a textile designer-turned-farmer and the owner of fforest, a popular getaway in Wales that connects people to nature.

Image by Lucas Saugen / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 20, 2019
Making art is a shortcut to a flow state, in which we feel less stressed and more focused, and it's even been shown to boost self-esteem and life satisfaction. As the $44 billion craft industry grows, thanks in large part to millennials, it is expanding beyond old classics like knitting and coloring books into some more earthy explorations of the colors and forms you'll find in nature. Every Friday for the next month, we're all heading back to class and learning the basics of four of these meditative crafting techniques.﻿Today, we're sharing two flower art how-to's from Sian Tucker's new book, Fforest: Being, Doing & Making in Nature. Consider them a great excuse to get outside and marvel at the last of the summertime foliage.

Pressing flowers and leaves

Pressing flowers, weighting them flat as they dry, has been done for centuries, since as long ago as Ancient Egyptian times. It's a technique that allows us to preserve not only the flowers' delicate beauty but also the memories we associate with them. The Japanese art of oshibana, which uses pressed flowers, petals, and leaves to create elaborate images, dates back to the 1500s but only became known in the West when trade increased between Japan and Europe in the late 1890s. It then became very fashionable in Victorian England. It requires meticulous skill and is said to have been an art perfected by samurai warriors to promote patience and harmony with nature.

It's not merely a decorative pastime, however. The examples found in scrapbooks of plants and flowers collected and pressed by travelers, gardeners, and botanists have also improved our knowledge of nature and the botanical world.

Image by Fforest / Contributor

Article continues below

Method

  1. To retain maximum color and prevent browning, flowers have to be fresh but dry, so choose ones that are either in bud or have just blossomed, and pick them on a sunny day. 
  2. Begin with a small, flat flower, such as a daisy, primrose, or pansy. Large, bulky flowers will need trimming at the back to get them to lay flat. 
  3. Use either a special flower press, which can be bought easily in shops or online, or heavy books, such as big dictionaries, an encyclopedia, or even old telephone books. (Moisture from the flowers may cause the pages to wrinkle a bit, so avoid using a book you don't want damaged.) To help prevent this, put the flower(s) between two pieces of paper before placing them between the pages of the book. It is best to avoid kitchen paper and patterned papers as many have textures and color that may end up imprinted on the petals.
  4. Arrange the flat face of the flower on your paper, then press it within the pages of the book. You can press multiple flowers at the same time; just ensure there is sufficient space between them so that moisture from one flower doesn't transfer and they don't become stuck to one another. Do not disturb the arrangement when closing the book.
  5. Use more books, or a brick, to weigh down the book once it is closed. Leave for at least a couple of weeks until the flowers have dried out.

Floating flowers

When I was younger, I traveled in India and noticed that instead of putting flowers in vases as a welcome, it was common to find bowls or pools of water filled with floating flowers and foliage. I have loved this way of bringing nature into the home ever since. 

The practice is rooted in the ancient Hindu principles of Vastu, which focus on the natural environment and the five elements and energies of nature: earth, space, water, fire, and air. Maintaining a positive balance with our environment encourages good energy, harmony, and flow, crucial to health, peace, and happiness.

Water, as rain, rivers, and the seas, is precious and holds great energy. It is the essence of life, the basis of all life; without water, life cannot exist. Placing a bowl filled with water and flowers near the entrance to your home is therefore highly auspicious. 

Image by Fforest / Contributor

Article continues below

Method

Take a bowl (I prefer a shallow, wide one) and fill it with cold water. 

Cut the stems of the flowers to about 1 to 2 inches long so they can still suck up the water to keep hydrated. Flat flowers with a larger surface area will float best. 

Float your freshly picked leaves and flowers on top of the water—like lily pads—to create your own delightful floral pond. 

Keep tuning in to mbg this week for more Craft Week how-to's, and check out what we've already shared here.

Adapted from an excerpt from Fforest by Sian Tucker with permission from the publisher.

And do you want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Sian Tucker
Sian Tucker Artist
Sian Tucker is an art graduate who, in 2004, after living and working for many years in London as a textile designer, moved with her partner and their four young sons to west Wales and...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/2-techniques-for-making-your-own-beautiful-flower-art

Your article and new folder have been saved!