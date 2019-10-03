This is the last in a lineup of many great tips for you to start on a path of restoring your body. Although the 14 previous tips are ones I've done myself and helped contribute to my overcoming MS, laughter is honestly one of the most important things you can do. Humor and laughter strengthen your immune system, boosts your energy, and protects you from the damage of stress. It decreases stress hormone levels, decreases pain and improves your mood.

Laughter is good for your soul. It’s FREE. And let’s face it, everyone’s happier when you laugh together.