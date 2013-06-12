A Simple Health Guide To The Most Common Grains

Amaranth, barley, buckwheat, bulgur, corn, couscous, farro, kamut, kaniwa, millet, oats, quinoa, brown rice, white rice, forbidden rice, wild rice, rye, sorghum, spelt, teff, triticale,wheat, wheat berries ... so many choices! On top of that you have labels to decipher, like gluten-free, yeast-free, celiac approved, gluten sensitive, gluten intolerant; it’s enough to make you crazy! All grains are not created equal, so how do you know which ones are good for you?

Below is a quick and easy guide to decipher all the varieties and health benefits of the most common grains. The important thing to remember is to have a rotation of different types of foods in your diet to keep your immune system healthy and avoid developing food sensitivities or leaky gut syndrome.

If you know you are gluten sensitive or have celiac disease, pay attention to these grains only: amaranth, buckwheat, corn, millet, oats, quinoa, rice (all varieties), sorghum and teff.

AMARANTH