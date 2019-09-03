Lemon oil can be irritating, so it shouldn't be applied directly to the skin. "It is generally recommended to dilute it in a carrier oil or an oil without scent such as jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, or coconut oil," says Michele Farber, M.D., FAAD, of Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC. However, she adds that some oils, like coconut oil, are more comedogenic (i.e., more likely to clog your pores), so if you have sensitive skin, you might want to avoid those—especially on your face.

It's also super important to remember that lemon essential oil is phototoxic, meaning it could cause severe skin reactions if it comes in contact with UV rays from the sun. "Dilution won't be enough to decrease the sun's effect, so be sure to avoid direct sunlight for at least 12 to 24 hours after using lemon oil topically on your skin," cautions Snyder.

And as for adding lemon essential oil to drinking water in lieu of actual lemon? Well, it might not make much sense. "We all know that oil and water do not mix—the oil stays on top of the mixture, like an unshaken oil and vinegar dressing," Tourles says. This practice could also cause lip irritation because of the oil's aforementioned phototoxicity, so it's best avoided altogether.