mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Motivation

Essential Oils For Seasonal Allergy Relief

Ashley Turner
Written by Ashley Turner

Spring is upon us, which means many fabulous things. The outdoor world comes alive with beautiful green foliage, blooming flowers are everywhere, the days are warmer and full of sunshine. It's a time of goodness and expansion into a new season — unless you suffer from seasonal allergies.

Seasonal allergies are caused by the body's inability to adapt to changes in the environment. While some of us may thrive with the onset of the spring season, it is also known for bringing on sneezing, watery eyes, swollen sinuses and discomfort for those who do not adapt easily. Essential oils with antihistamine, anti-inflammatory and anti-allergen properties can help reduce uncomfortable symptoms so that you can enjoy the changing seasons!

RECOMMENDED ESSENTIAL OILS

HOW TO USE

Peppermint, lemon and lavender are cleansing oils, so diffusing these oils in your home on a regular basis will help to reduce pollens and allergens.

Eucalyptus globulus is known for supporting the respiratory system by easing scratchy throats, relieving respiratory symptoms from seasonal allergies (and cold/flu), relieves asthma and clears the head. It's most effective when applied topically, and needs to be diluted prior to applying to skin. Mix eucalyptus with a carrier oil and apply to the neck, chest or bottoms of feet. Adding a few drops of eucalyptus to a hot shower will allow the aromatic properties of the blend to relieve seasonal allergy symptoms.

  • The Breathe Again Roll-On is a blend of eucalyptus with peppermint, blue cypress, and copaiba that can be applied directly to the neck and chest and is perfect for quick relief on the go!
  • Try placing 1 drop each of peppermint, lavender and lemon directly on your tongue and then swish in your mouth for 10-20 seconds before swallowing for a decongestant gargle.
  • Put a drop of either peppermint or frankincense on either side of the temples to reduce the severity of headaches.
  • For skin rashes, apply either Roman chamomile or lavender to the affected area for quick relief of symptoms.

Breathe easy this spring!

Please leave a comment below with any essential oil questions, and be sure to share how you use your favorite essential oil!

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Ashley Turner
Ashley Turner
Ashley Turner is creator of her innovative, upcoming Advanced Yoga Psychology Teacher Training. She is a celebrated yoga-meditation teacher, writer and licensed psychotherapist. Named...

More On This Topic

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
$49.99

The Elimination Diet

With Dr. Will Cole
The Elimination Diet
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-8386/essential-oils-for-seasonal-allergy-relief.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!