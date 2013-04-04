Essential Oils For Seasonal Allergy Relief
Spring is upon us, which means many fabulous things. The outdoor world comes alive with beautiful green foliage, blooming flowers are everywhere, the days are warmer and full of sunshine. It's a time of goodness and expansion into a new season — unless you suffer from seasonal allergies.
Seasonal allergies are caused by the body's inability to adapt to changes in the environment. While some of us may thrive with the onset of the spring season, it is also known for bringing on sneezing, watery eyes, swollen sinuses and discomfort for those who do not adapt easily. Essential oils with antihistamine, anti-inflammatory and anti-allergen properties can help reduce uncomfortable symptoms so that you can enjoy the changing seasons!
RECOMMENDED ESSENTIAL OILS
- Peppermint
- Lavender
- Eucalyptus
- Roman chamomile
- Frankincense
- Lemon
- Breathe Again Roll-On
HOW TO USE
Peppermint, lemon and lavender are cleansing oils, so diffusing these oils in your home on a regular basis will help to reduce pollens and allergens.
Eucalyptus globulus is known for supporting the respiratory system by easing scratchy throats, relieving respiratory symptoms from seasonal allergies (and cold/flu), relieves asthma and clears the head. It's most effective when applied topically, and needs to be diluted prior to applying to skin. Mix eucalyptus with a carrier oil and apply to the neck, chest or bottoms of feet. Adding a few drops of eucalyptus to a hot shower will allow the aromatic properties of the blend to relieve seasonal allergy symptoms.
- The Breathe Again Roll-On is a blend of eucalyptus with peppermint, blue cypress, and copaiba that can be applied directly to the neck and chest and is perfect for quick relief on the go!
- Try placing 1 drop each of peppermint, lavender and lemon directly on your tongue and then swish in your mouth for 10-20 seconds before swallowing for a decongestant gargle.
- Put a drop of either peppermint or frankincense on either side of the temples to reduce the severity of headaches.
- For skin rashes, apply either Roman chamomile or lavender to the affected area for quick relief of symptoms.
Breathe easy this spring!
Please leave a comment below with any essential oil questions, and be sure to share how you use your favorite essential oil!
