5 Delicious Green Smoothies For Beginners + The Perfect Green Smoothie Formula
One of the simplest ways to boost overall health? Increase your intake of leafy greens and other nutrient-packed veggies and fruits. One of the easiest ways to do just that? A green smoothie.
The truth is, you're not always in the mood for a salad—especially not first thing in the morning—and a green smoothie makes a delicious, easy-to-swallow alternative that ensures you're consuming loads of naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Plus, unlike green juices, green smoothies still contain all that filling, gut-friendly fiber.
Here, we cover the basics of how to make a green smoothie, plus five simple green smoothie recipes for beginners.
How to make a green smoothie: the basic formula.
There's no exact science to green smoothies, but in general, a great green smoothie recipe will feature an ample portion of leafy greens, along with some fruit, healthy fats, and protein. This is a basic green formula, which you should feel free to tweak and adapt!
1. Green veggies: 2-plus cups
These can include leafy greens and/or other green chlorophyll-rich produce. Mix and match for a more varied nutrient profile.
Try these: spinach, kale, arugula, Swiss chard, dandelion greens, parsley, cilantro, broccoli sprouts, watercress
2. Fruit: ½ to 1 cup fruit
Fruit adds a nice dose of natural sweetness, plus antioxidants. Feel free to mix and match a couple of different fruits (e.g., ½ banana + ½ cup blueberries). Pro tip: Frozen fruit will lend a nice thick texture to your smoothie.
Try these: blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, cherries, pear, mango, apple, lemon, pineapple, peach
3. Protein: 1 serving (or 1 to 2 Tbsp.)
Protein will give your smoothie even more staying power.
Try these: collagen powder (which is great because it adds no flavor), protein powder, frozen peas (trust us!), kefir, Greek yogurt, nut butter, hemp hearts, pumpkin seeds
4. Healthy fat: 1 to 2 Tbsp., ½ avocado, etc.
Keep in mind: If your protein source (e.g., nut butter) or liquid (e.g., coconut milk) already deliver a hefty portion of fat, you don't need to add in an additional fat—unless you want to!
Try these: coconut manna, coconut oil, MCT oil, avocado, nut butter, hemp hearts, ground flaxseeds
5. Flavor boosters: 1 tsp. to 1 Tbsp. each
Feel free to add in as many flavor boosters as you'd like, keeping in mind combinations that work well together (think: cacao + cinnamon + cayenne).
Try these: cacao powder, cinnamon, ginger, turmeric, cayenne, mint, basil, lemon or lime zest, bee pollen
6. Liquid: 1 to 1½ cups
Try these: water, coconut water, herbal tea, nondairy milk (almond, cashew, oat, coconut, etc.)
7. Mineral salt: 1 pinch (optional)
Our contributing food editor Liz Moody swears by adding a pinch of mineral-rich salt to her smoothies (like Redmond Real Salt)—and for good reason. "I include it in all green smoothies because the minerals help our bodies recognize and better absorb the nutrients of the smoothie," she says. "It's also a wonderful flavor-enhancer."
5 green smoothie recipes for beginners.
1. Spicy Mango Smoothie
- 2 cups baby arugula
- ½ cup frozen mango
- 1 scoop collagen (or other protein powder)
- 1 tsp. grated ginger
- ¼ tsp. ground turmeric
- ½ cup full-fat coconut milk
- ½ cup water
Blend all ingredients until smooth. *This smoothie gets an extra peppery kick from the arugula. So if you want to tone it down, use a milder green like baby spinach.
2. Strawberry-Basil Smoothie
- 2 cups spinach
- 1 cup water
- ½ banana
- ½ avocado
- ½ cup frozen strawberries
- 2 tbsp. hemp hearts
- small handful basil leaves
Blend all ingredients until smooth. Pro tip: Blueberries make a great sub for strawberries!
3. Apple-Cinnamon Smoothie
- 2 cups spinach
- 1 cup almond or oat milk
- 1 small apple, chopped
- ½ frozen banana
- 1 to 2 tbsp. almond butter
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- pinch of salt
Blend all ingredients until smooth.
4. Raspberry-Mint Keto Smoothie
- 2 cups baby spinach
- ½ cup raspberries
- ½ cup cashew milk
- ½ cup ice
- ½ avocado
- 1 scoop collagen powder
- 3 to 5 mint leaves
- ½ tsp. matcha powder
Blend all ingredients until smooth. Watch the video for this keto-friendly smoothie here.
5. Pineapple-Parsley Smoothie
- 1 cup coconut water
- ½ cup packed parsley (stems and leaves)
- ½ cup frozen pineapple
- ½ cucumber, chopped
- ½ avocado
- 1 scoop collagen (or other protein powder)
- 1 tsp. grated ginger
Blend all ingredients until smooth.
