How I Cured My Asthma Naturally & Why I'll Never Use An Inhaler Again

I will not use my inhaler ever again! That’s what I said to myself a year after I was diagnosed with asthma in 2010. In the summer of 2011, I decided to make a career and lifestyle change and enrolled in a health coaching program to learn more about nutrition. During that time, I did extensive research on asthma, some of the causes, side effects and if there were any cures.

I found that a plant-based diet was very beneficial for people with asthma. Diets high in meat, especially fatty meats like beef and pork, can be big asthma triggers. A diet consisting of fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, oatmeal, brown rice, and whole grains is best. It should also include significant amounts of protein.

I immediately started to incorporate more vegan meals daily until I was comfortable with the change. I started eating about 75% vegan and I saw results in about 30 days. I didn’t need my inhaler anymore and I haven’t used it since.

No one really knows what causes asthma, but it’s important to know some of the triggers and what to avoid. In my case, the cause is still unknown as I didn’t get asthma until I hit my 40s.

I became aware of my shortness of breath immediately after eating or drinking certain things like desserts, wine, peanuts and cheese. Consuming these items can trigger your asthma, in addition to other items such as: