The water of young, green coconuts is high in potassium and other electrolytes that help the body replenish those lost during moderate exercise. In fact, coconut water contains significantly more potassium than popular sports drinks (take that, muscle cramps!). This all-natural alternative is lower in sugar. Keep in mind, though, that longer, more strenuous workouts may require more that sugar and sodium be replaced afterward.

Coconut meat, or flesh, is rich in saturated fat (more on that below) and insoluble fiber, which helps move food through your digestive system to keep you regular. The flesh provides minerals including manganese and potassium, too. Coconut milk, cream, oil, and butter are all made from the flesh.

Coconut oil is extracted from mature coconut flesh, and health experts still don't agree on whether it's healthy to consume or not. Stoking the debate was a well-publicized report released by the American Heart Association in 2017 that advised against using coconut oil due to its high saturated fat content. The authors cited research linking coconut oil intake with increased LDL cholesterol (often referred to as the "bad" variety) and total cholesterol—two variables long regarded as risk factors for heart disease.

There's no doubt that coconut oil is high in saturated fat, but not all experts agree that it's likely to increase heart disease risk. "The studies the AHA cites do not link eating more coconut oil to heart disease; they link it to increasing cholesterol numbers," says Will Cole, D.C., a functional medicine practitioner. "Studies have found that there might be no association between high total cholesterol and heart attack and stroke risk."

The type of saturated fat in coconut is also important to consider. "Coconut oil is unusual in that it contains medium-chain triglycerides that are well proven to speed metabolism and assist in fat loss," says Sara Gottfried, M.D., a hormone expert and bestselling author. Indeed, some studies suggest that coconut oil might help burn fat. And healthy fats in the morning can help wake your brain up, says Cole.

Until more research adds clarity, coconut oil is probably best consumed in small amounts as part of a healthy diet. The exception? More might be helpful if you're following a ketogenic diet, according to Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, who often prescribes higher amounts for patients seeking therapeutic benefits.