10 Natural Ways to Get Beautiful Right Now

Katrine van Wyk
Katrine van Wyk
Registered Yoga Teacher
Katrine van Wyk is a Brooklyn-based certified holistic health coach, yoga teacher, and author.

Looking your best doesn't have to be expensive or unnatural. Here are 10 easy ways to get beautiful, naturally, right now:

1. Dry-skin brush

Use a bristled brush and stroke your skin while still dry a few mornings a week before you shower. This simple morning routine increases circulation of lymph and blood and removes dead skin cells! You’ll get glowing, smooth and touch-worthy skin, guaranteed.

2. Sauna

Sweating is good for us and a dry sauna helps the body excrete toxins. The skin is one of the body’s elimination organs and when we allow it to breath by removing dead cells (dry skin brush) and sweat it can do its job a lot better.

3. Exercise

Get the blood flowing with some kind of exercise of your choice. It will bring color to your skin and the increased amount of endorphins and confidence looks good on you! Include some exercises like Pilates or yoga for good posture. Hold your head high, be present and smile – you are beautiful!

4. Have sex

After an orgasm your body gets flooded with the feel-good hormone endorphin and growth hormones that make you look and feel young. That’s right – these hormones help wipe out damage from sun and stress. The deep breathing you experience during sex also increases your oxygen intake and decreases stress. So go forth!

5. Green Juice

A green juice is like a loaded liquid multi vitamin! Cucumber is hydrating, especially for your skin, and the greens are alkalizing and aid the body’s detoxification process. Try this as your one-a-day multi and see what happens.

6. Eat fat and make an oil change

We need god fats to maintain a skin that’s well hydrated - that stays plump, dewy and wrinkle free. Eat avocados, salmon, chia seeds, sardines and coconut oil and ditch the processed oils (canola, sunflower, corn, soy etc.) – they are much more likely to oxidize and cause inflammation in the body – and is therefor not a beatifying food at all.

7. Get a shower filter

Our body absorbs what we put on it – and that goes for the water we bath and shower in too! There is added chlorine in all our tap water today. Chlorine dries out the skin and can even cause rashes and itchiness. Get a shower filter that filters out chlorine and other chemicals from you water. Your skin will thank you!

8. Lather your skin with oils

Avoid the toxic perfumes, parabens and additives and lather your skin up with 100% pure oils like coconut, jojoba, argan oil and Shea butter. Jojoba oil is especially great for oily skin as it help balance out the skins natural occurring oils.

9. Eat the rainbow

Fruit and vegetables with bright colors are also high in antioxidants that help fight free radicals in out body. Free radicals are a main source of aging for our skin and body, so beat it at the cause with natural foods, not with fillers and expensive topical magic potions.

10. Cut the sugar

By now you’ve probably heard that sugar is toxic and can lead to a range of chronic diseases. But it also causes inflammation, which make you age faster, cause wrinkles and even acne. Stick to fruits and sweet vegetables as your main sources of sweetness. (Bonus: you’ll get all those good antioxidants in too!

