Tips to Have a Painless Period

Period pain might be a common occurrence, but that does not mean it’s normal. It's your body's way of telling you there is something going on behind the scenes.

Whether it’s as simple as daily stress, or something more complicated like endometriosis, in almost all instances, it is treatable. I know because I address these issues every day.

If you’re reading this, thinking This is me, know that there are probably a host of symptoms that go with it that you accept as being you!

These could be headaches with menstruation or mid-monthly pain – whatever your unique body is telling you, it’s time to listen to its call. Chinese medicine recognizes that your period pain and its bag of symptoms will vary among women, because we are all unique beings.

And remember, if you are using the Pill as a means to treat period pain, you should know that it isn't actually treating it at all - it's just masking the problem.

So here are my top 5 tips toward having a pain-free period: