7 Easy Ways to Keep Your Skin Silky Smooth

Well, it's Autumn! Pumpkin-everything, apple-spice-everything, gorgeous foliage, and if you're like me, the precursor to a Winter full of dry, itchy skin.

No fun!

Keep your skin silky smooth with these tips:

1. Exfoliate daily.

I keep exfoliating gloves in the shower, and use them with my cleansing gel to slough off dead skin and encourage cell turnover. It's invigorating, too!

2. Finish your shower with oil.

While still in the shower, rub some good oil all over your body. It will seal in moisture with the added benefit of calming all of the nerve endings on your skin. I use an oil blend called Heritage, which you can find at any health food store, but coconut oil, olive oil, and sesame oil are all good options.

3. Take warm, not hot showers.

Super hot water can pull moisture out of your skin. Try reducing the heat or reducing the length of your shower.

4. Hydrate.

Make sure you're getting your daily recommended dose of H2O. It's also nice to sip on herbal teas when it gets a bit chilly.

5. Be aware of perfumes and other chemicals on your clothing.

In the winter, most of your body is covered by clothing. If your detergent irrirates your skin, it will dry out. If you discover that your skin gets itchy soon after you put on your clothes, this could be a problem - try switching to a dye-free, natural detergent and see if that helps.

6. Increase your fat intake.

It's Wintertime! It's time for richer foods, root vegetables, and fat. Your body needs it to insulate and run smoothly in the harsher weather. If you are a person who counts out your daily 1 tablespoon of olive oil, you're going to want to up your fat intake. It will do wonders for your skin and the rest of your bodily functions! Try blending coconut butter or oil into your coffee; roasting root veggies with some coconut oil, adding real butter from grass-fed cows to veggies or eggs, etc.

7. Get a humidifier.

A humidifier can be a great Wintertime addition to keep the air in your house at a good moisture level.

I hope these tips help you to stay soft and supple this Winter season! As always, feel free to contact me with any questions. I'm always happy to help.