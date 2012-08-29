mindbodygreen

12 Toxic Ingredients to AVOID in Cosmetics & Skin Care Products (Infographic)

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO

Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.

Did you know that we absorb up to 60 percent of what we put on our skin? Check out this informative infographic on toxic chemicals to avoid in cosmetics and skin care products. 

(Thanks to MBG Wellness Expert, Dana Claudat for the tip!)

What do you think?

Infographic via naturalhealthyconcepts.com

