12 Toxic Ingredients to AVOID in Cosmetics & Skin Care Products (Infographic)
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Did you know that we absorb up to 60 percent of what we put on our skin? Check out this informative infographic on toxic chemicals to avoid in cosmetics and skin care products.
(Thanks to MBG Wellness Expert, Dana Claudat for the tip!)
What do you think?
Infographic via naturalhealthyconcepts.com
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.