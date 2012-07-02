How to Make Your Own Organic Body Scrub
The best natural skin care products are made from fresh, natural ingredients. You may have heard that skin is our body’s largest organ. It’s true. According to the United States EPA, when a product is on our skin, the chemical can be absorbed within 30 seconds. (To find out what ingredients are in the beauty products you use, visit SkinDeep.)
Feeding our skin with all natural beauty products is healthy, inexpensive, and brings peace of mind that we’re using a product free of chemicals and preservatives.
Get glowing with one of three beauty indulgences for your own natural body scrub. A homemade body scrub is excellent for exfoliating old skin cells. It will leave your skin feeling refreshed and silky smooth.
Select your choice of scrub, then follow instructions below.
Organic Sugar Scrub
- 1 cup organic cane or brown sugar. If you would like to make a tougher scrub for exfoliation of areas like feet, simply substitute to sugar for Epson Salt.
- 1/3 cup almond oil, or organic olive oil.
Cinnamon and Ginger Sea Salt Scrub
- 1 cup of sea salt
- ½ tsp of ground ginger
- ½ tbsp ground cinnamon
- 1 cup olive or almond oil
Oatmeal and Almond Milk Scrub
- ½ cup baking soda
- ½ cup oatmeal
- 2 bags of green tea - cut open bag to empty contents into bowl
- 1 cup almond milk
Optional ingredient for all scrubs: If you would like your scrub scented, place drops of an essential oil. You can find organic pure essential oils at your local health foods store.
Instructions for all three scrubs:
In a medium bowl, mix salt or sugar with drops of essential oil, mix a few drops at a time until it is scented to your liking. Mix in your almond or olive oil.
Using natural skin care products is great for you and the environment. Handmade scrubs are also for perfect for personalized gifts. Tie the top with a ribbon, print a label or tie with a handwritten tag, and you have an all natural beauty line of your own. You glow girl!
