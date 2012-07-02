mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

How to Make Your Own Organic Body Scrub

Sarah Christie
Written by Sarah Christie

The best natural skin care products are made from fresh, natural ingredients. You may have heard that skin is our body’s largest organ. It’s true. According to the United States EPA, when a product is on our skin, the chemical can be absorbed within 30 seconds. (To find out what ingredients are in the beauty products you use, visit SkinDeep.)

Feeding our skin with all natural beauty products is healthy, inexpensive, and brings peace of mind that we’re using a product free of chemicals and preservatives.

Get glowing with one of three beauty indulgences for your own natural body scrub. A homemade body scrub is excellent for exfoliating old skin cells. It will leave your skin feeling refreshed and silky smooth.

Select your choice of scrub, then follow instructions below.

Organic Sugar Scrub

  • 1 cup organic cane or brown sugar. If you would like to make a tougher scrub for exfoliation of areas like feet, simply substitute to sugar for Epson Salt.
  • 1/3 cup almond oil, or organic olive oil.

Cinnamon and Ginger Sea Salt Scrub

  • 1 cup of sea salt
  • ½ tsp of ground ginger
  • ½ tbsp ground cinnamon
  • 1 cup olive or almond oil

Oatmeal and Almond Milk Scrub

  • ½ cup baking soda
  • ½ cup oatmeal
  • 2 bags of green tea - cut open bag to empty contents into bowl
  • 1 cup almond milk

Optional ingredient for all scrubs: If you would like your scrub scented, place drops of an essential oil. You can find organic pure essential oils at your local health foods store.

Instructions for all three scrubs:

In a medium bowl, mix salt or sugar with drops of essential oil, mix a few drops at a time until it is scented to your liking. Mix in your almond or olive oil.

Using natural skin care products is great for you and the environment. Handmade scrubs are also for perfect for personalized gifts. Tie the top with a ribbon, print a label or tie with a handwritten tag, and you have an all natural beauty line of your own. You glow girl!

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Sarah Christie
Sarah Christie
Sarah is a certified Fitness Nutritional Coach through the National Exercise and Sports Trainer Association (NCCA accredited).  Sarah is a trained facilitator through Stanford...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-5328/How-to-Make-Your-Own-Organic-Body-Scrub.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!