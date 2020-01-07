7 Health Benefits Of Drinking Green Tea Every Day
If you find yourself sipping on a cup of tea in the morning or whipping up a matcha latte mid-afternoon, you’re not alone. It is estimated that over 3 billion cups of tea are consumed every day. And, no doubt, some of those tea-drinkers are in it for more than just the delicate flavor. It is well-known that a cup of tea is full to the brim with good-for-you polyphenols and antioxidants.
There are four main kinds of tea not including herbal teas (black, green, oolong and white), all of which are made from the leaves of the same plant, the evergreen shrub Camellia sinensis. The only difference is how they are processed. And while they all offer certain health benefits, green tea is often the tea of choice for the health-conscious crowd.
Here, let’s break down how exactly green tea got its status as a veritable health hero and why.
7 Health benefits of green tea
Everyone knows that green tea is good for you, but why? What exactly can this bittersweet liquid do for you? Apparently, a lot. The therapeutic properties of green tea have been known for thousands of years, and now, modern science has been confirming these properties and more. Here are the top seven reasons you should be sipping more green tea.
1. It relieves inflammation.
Many experts now believe that inflammation is at the root of almost all chronic diseases, from cardiovascular disease to cognitive decline. The antioxidants in green tea can help relieve this inflammation.
Green tea has been shown to benefit those with arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other inflammation-driven diseases.
2. It reduces the risk of dying from heart disease.
A large Japanese study of more than 40,000 adults, found that those who drank green tea had a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. More benefit was seen in those who drank 3-4 cups a day versus 1 cup or no cups, so drink up!
3. It can reduce complications from diabetes
Research shows green tea can improve insulin sensitivity, protect pancreatic cells from further damage, and decrease inflammation, all benefiting those at risk for or already diagnosed with diabetes.
Plus, green tea may even help prevent diabetes in the first place. High carb diets, especially white rice, have been linked to diabetes. However, one study found that women who ate a high rice diet who also drank seven or more cups of green tea a day had a lower risk of diabetes than those who did not drink green tea, suggesting a protective effect.
4. It can rev up your metabolism.
Green tea has been shown to increase metabolism, enhance fat burning and browning of fat, and reduce body weight. These benefits extend to green tea extract as well. Two to six cups per day appear to offer the most benefits.
5. It’s good for your brain.
While there is still no cure, research confirms that green tea can improve cognitive scores among those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Other studies have found that the combination of polyphenols and caffeine in green tea can improve mental clarity, alertness, and function in healthy adults.
6. It may help prevent and treat some cancers.
The antioxidants in green tea, specifically the catechin EGCG has shown benefits for reducing metastasis and improving outcomes for cancers of the breasts, lungs, colon, skin, and others.
One study found Japanese women who drank 10 or more 4-ounce cups of green tea a day had a 7-year delay in cancer onset. So get brewing!
7. It’s good for oral health.
Don’t forget your mouth! Tea contains fluoride and can improve bacterial populations in the mouth which reduces the risk of periodontal disease, cavities, and possibly even oral cancer.
What makes green tea so healthy? Hint: EGCG
For green tea, fresh tea leaves are grown uncovered then harvested and steamed, which preserves most of its polyphenols, a class of phytochemicals with strong antioxidant benefits. The majority of polyphenols in green tea are flavonoids. The type of flavonoids that confer the most health benefits are catechins and green tea is full of them. You’ve probably heard of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), the most prominent and most studied catechin, and green tea’s claim to fame.
Also, the small amounts of caffeine in green tea confer some benefits. Similar to white and oolong tea, green tea has about 25 to 35 mg of caffeine per cup. For reference, a cup of coffee contains around 95 mg caffeine or more depending on brewed strength.
And, what’s matcha again?
Green tea is available as loose-leaf or bagged tea, as green tea extract in powder or capsules, or as Matcha powder.
Matcha is essentially green tea powder but differs from brewed green tea in that the tea leaves are covered prior to harvest, yielding a more concentrated flavor and higher caffeine and antioxidant levels. In fact, one study found that matcha contained 137 times more EGCG than green tea.
Is there any reason not to drink green tea?
While there are tons of reasons to drink green tea, there are a few to avoid it. Those who are allergic or sensitive to caffeine may need to limit or avoid green tea consumption. Also, the caffeine and tannins in coffee and tea reduce iron absorption, especially plant-based iron, therefore, those diagnosed with or at risk for anemia may need to reduce or avoid coffee and tea intake.
Always check the source of your tea. If not responsibly or organically grown, it can contain chemicals and metals from the soil it was grown in.
According to The European Food Information Council, thanks to green tea’s low caffeine intake, children can safely consume 1-2 cups per day and pregnant and lactating women may consume several cups a day to enjoy the many health benefits.
To maximize your health, aim to drink 3 to 6 cups of green tea per day, and feel free to substitute in some green tea extract or matcha too. Your brain, your heart, and let’s be honest your whole body will thank you!
