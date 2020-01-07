7 Health Benefits Of Drinking Green Tea Every Day

If you find yourself sipping on a cup of tea in the morning or whipping up a matcha latte mid-afternoon, you’re not alone. It is estimated that over 3 billion cups of tea are consumed every day. And, no doubt, some of those tea-drinkers are in it for more than just the delicate flavor. It is well-known that a cup of tea is full to the brim with good-for-you polyphenols and antioxidants.

There are four main kinds of tea not including herbal teas (black, green, oolong and white), all of which are made from the leaves of the same plant, the evergreen shrub Camellia sinensis. The only difference is how they are processed. And while they all offer certain health benefits, green tea is often the tea of choice for the health-conscious crowd.

Here, let’s break down how exactly green tea got its status as a veritable health hero and why.