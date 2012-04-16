mindbodygreen

14 Mind-Blowing Facts About Sugar (Infographic)

Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob


Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.

Sugar is in the headlines a lot lately, with some experts even calling it toxic. Did you know that the average child consumes 32 teaspoons of sugar a day?! This is just one of the many mind-blowing facts in this infographic from TotalHealth.



Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.

