14 Mind-Blowing Facts About Sugar (Infographic)
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Sugar is in the headlines a lot lately, with some experts even calling it toxic. Did you know that the average child consumes 32 teaspoons of sugar a day?! This is just one of the many mind-blowing facts in this infographic from TotalHealth.
What do you think?
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.