27 Ways To Use Coconut Oil In Beauty, Cooking & More

A very small study found that when men ingest medium-chain triacylglycerols (MCT), one of the the fats found in coconut oil, they end up eating less overall, as the oil can help suppress appetite. Another small study of overweight men showed that it does this by increasing two key hormones—peptide YY and leptin—which help the body feel full.

Since these studies were conducted using MCT oil, you might expect similar results from using a fractionated coconut or MCT oil that's liquid at room temperature, rather than virgin coconut oil.