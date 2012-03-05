8 Positive Affirmations for Optimal Health

Creating or maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be hard work and there are many reasons why people give up before reaching their goals. Often times, people find it too difficult to stick to the exercise routine, the diet, or simply get frustrated when the pounds don’t shed quick enough. It is because of these facts that positive affirmations are so important and helpful. Whatever the reason, many people start with high resolve but find themselves reverting back to their old lifestyle, and positive health affirmations can make the difference between success and failure.

Health Affirmations and How They Work

Health affirmations are statements that, when repeated over a period of time, help reshape internal motivations for losing weight, frequent exercise and becoming healthy. The result is that the subconscious mind begins to actually want to do these things and starts working with you instead of against you!

The subconscious mind reasons that even though the desire to lose weight and eat healthy foods is strong, it is too hard and cannot be done; therefore, there is no use in trying. Health affirmations seek to change that thinking by replacing those thoughts with a positive attitude and motivation. These new inner beliefs of the mind lead to a permanent, lasting, and healthy lifestyle.

How to Effectively Use Affirmations

This method attempts to change the mind’s self-talk by reaffirming the determination to become healthy. This takes several repetitions over a period of time. It is best done either in the morning or right before bed, when the body is in a relaxed state and the subconscious mind is most receptive. Set aside at least 10 minutes for this practice.

Below are some tips to keep in mind as you prepare to repeat your health affirmations: