8 Positive Affirmations for Optimal Health
Creating or maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be hard work and there are many reasons why people give up before reaching their goals. Often times, people find it too difficult to stick to the exercise routine, the diet, or simply get frustrated when the pounds don’t shed quick enough. It is because of these facts that positive affirmations are so important and helpful. Whatever the reason, many people start with high resolve but find themselves reverting back to their old lifestyle, and positive health affirmations can make the difference between success and failure.
Health Affirmations and How They Work
Health affirmations are statements that, when repeated over a period of time, help reshape internal motivations for losing weight, frequent exercise and becoming healthy. The result is that the subconscious mind begins to actually want to do these things and starts working with you instead of against you!
The subconscious mind reasons that even though the desire to lose weight and eat healthy foods is strong, it is too hard and cannot be done; therefore, there is no use in trying. Health affirmations seek to change that thinking by replacing those thoughts with a positive attitude and motivation. These new inner beliefs of the mind lead to a permanent, lasting, and healthy lifestyle.
How to Effectively Use Affirmations
This method attempts to change the mind’s self-talk by reaffirming the determination to become healthy. This takes several repetitions over a period of time. It is best done either in the morning or right before bed, when the body is in a relaxed state and the subconscious mind is most receptive. Set aside at least 10 minutes for this practice.
Below are some tips to keep in mind as you prepare to repeat your health affirmations:
- Sit in a comfortable position and ensure that each part of your body is comfortable.
- Make a mental note that this time is set aside to relax, and there is nothing else to do until the session is over.
- Take a deep, slow breath in through the nose and hold it for a second or two, until the tightness is felt in the chest. Let the breath out slowly through the mouth.
- Relax the jaw by keeping the teeth separated slightly.
- Take another deep breath, hold, and let out through the mouth. Notice the relaxed and loose feeling.
- Focus on relaxing and breathing naturally. Feel the muscles becoming loose.
- Repeat the health affirmations first out loud and then in the mind.
- Continue repeating the affirmations throughout the day, several times a day. They are also helpful to say when faced with temptation.
Many more affirmations can be found on my website by visiting the following link but here are eight to start with:
- I do a healthy amount of exercise regularly.
- My body gets all the nutrients it needs.
- My desire for fattening foods is dissolving.
- I have a strong urge to eat only health-giving and nutritious foods.
- I feel good about myself.
- I am attaining and maintaining my ideal weight.
- I am strong and healthy.
- I am peaceful and calm.
The above affirmations provide the mind with powerful and positive support. They tell the subconscious mind to start believing in its ability to maintain or create a healthy lifestyle. These will become daily mantras, reassuring the mind and body that it is strong and capable of a living a life filled with optimal health.
