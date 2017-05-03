This Is The New, Groundbreaking Way To Treat Acne

When we’re stressed, our bodies produce more cortisol and testosterone, both of which can cause increased sebum production and breakouts. Additionally, we often care for ourselves less attentively when we’re stressed, sleeping less, taking less time for our health routines, resulting in acne, dark circles under the eyes, irritability, decreased hydration—sound familiar? So, how do you manage your stress? There will always be pressure and worry and not enough time and an endless to-do list. Step back, breathe, and find your own way to keep stress in check.