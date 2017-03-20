You Need This: A 3-Day Gut Reset, Just In Time For Spring

You may be one of the estimated 70 million Americans who suffer from gut distress on a daily basis! With so many people suffering in silence, clearly we all need a recipe for gut health! That is why I wrote my book, Happy Gut, which was recently released in paperback with new recipes, insights, and a complete 28-day recipe to cleanse, activate, restore, and enhance your gut health. My passion is helping the billions of people worldwide who suffer from gut woes heal their gut...and learn to eat well and mindfully at the same time.

We know from studies that the gut microbiome can begin to reset itself just within a few days when you eat the right types of foods. Your gut is basically your internal garden. Feed it a diverse, plant-based diet and your microbiome flourishes. When you indulge too much on sweets, processed foods, artificial sweeteners, and simple carbs (like bread, pasta, and rice), you promote the growth of unfavorable critters instead.

You know who you are. Bloating, nausea, abdominal pain, constipation, and/or diarrhea plague you on a regular basis. It seems your gut has a mind of its own. It's crying for self-care, and it's not listening to your brain asking it to go easy on you.

To take back your gut health, I'm giving you the Happy Gut 3-Day Recipe to reset your digestive system. My job as an integrative functional medicine doctor is to help people like you get the to root cause of their health problems. And the gut is at the foundation of any protocol that creates sustainable, amazing health for anyone. Let's get started!