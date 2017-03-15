What's Really Driving People To Try The Sobriety Trend?
Written by mindbodygreen
March 15, 2017
It's not just people who've struggled with alcoholism—the sobriety movement is taking hold in ways you might not have expected. Here, Biet Simkin and Olessa Pindak chat about what's behind the growing interest in going sober. It really has to do with the question, "Do I have a vision for my life?"
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.