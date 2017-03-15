The Best Affordable Aromatherapy Essential Oils

The industry is peppered with suppliers that prey on the fact that many buyers may not know much about aromatherapy. Unfortunately, the industry lacks regulation, so many fall for marketing gimmicks, such as believing that terms like "therapeutic grade" and "certified pure" actually mean being held to a higher standard. Sadly, that's not always the case. Below are some brands that offer quality essential oils that give you the most bang for your buck:

Plant Therapy

Plant Therapy has teamed up with industry leader and aromatherapy safety guru, Robert Tisserand. With his collaboration, they derived an entire line of kid-safe synergies that are suitable for your entire family. They have transparent third-party testing practices and some of the best customer service in the business—for example, on their website, if you need to contact them, you can choose to speak with customer service or a certified aromatherapist. With a large selection of oils, they sell in many different sizes and have economical 10-ml bottles perfect for those looking to test.

Aura Cacia

Nationally recognized thanks to its presence in retailers like Whole Foods and Amazon.com, Aura Cacia is a member of Frontier Co-op. Aura Cacia is my go-to for more expensive, pre-diluted oils, like helichrysum. They have affordable, good-quality options that you can get in a jiffy. Additionally, as a part of the co-op's sustainable sourcing model, they give back via the Positive Change Project with each purchase.

Original Swiss Aromatics

Industry expert Dr. Kurt Schnaubelt offers nothing but genuine and authentic essential oils at Original Swiss Aromatics. Their safeguard against adulteration is close relationships with each producer that often wild harvest and organically certify their products. Be sure to shop their collection if you're in search of rare oils or always want information on the oil's production and collection.

Small Businesses

If you are looking to shop local, go for it. There are many small-business owners who run amazing apothecaries that craft unique blends or products at a fair price. Some of my favorite include Stillpoint Aromatics in Sedona, Arizona; Enfleurage and New York Institute of Aromatherapy—both in NYC; and Eden Botanicals located in Petaluma, California. If you do some research, you may find reputable aromatherapy schools or shops in your area and find that you like some suppliers more than others for certain oils.