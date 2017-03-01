11 Healthy Eating Secrets From Thailand

Considering I treat myself to a weekly $30-for-half-an-hour foot massage in Chinatown and considering on every birthday, holiday, or vacation we splurge on massages because we love them so much, the idea of being able to get great cheap massages on the reg was what sold me, I'm embarrassed to say. But it did.

So off to Thailand we went, him: excited about the food, culture, monkeys, and elephants, me: excited about the massages.

And now back from Thailand, I'm missing, craving, yearning, cooking the food, reading books on Buddhism, practicing more yoga, diffusing lemongrass essential oils, displaying elephant figurines around the house, and he's saying, "I big fat told you so!"

The truth is that Thailand is much, much more than a beach vacation destination. Unless you live nearby, it's not really the place to fly 20 hours to simply work on your tan. In fact, the perfectly Instagrammable beaches were last on the list of reasons I cried leaving Thailand.

The magic found in Thailand, as my boyfriend predicted (but shh, don't tell him he was right!) was in the healthy food and culture.

Thailand proved to me that you can eat the yummiest food on the planet and still look young, be trim, and feel fabulous. Here are 11 healthy habits I observed and stuffed into my carry-on to implement back at home: