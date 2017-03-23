This Aromatherapy Oil Will Work Wonders On Swollen Lymph Nodes

There seems to be lots of chatter about lymph nodes and lymph detox and draining. And for good reason as the lymphatic system is a key player in regulating the body's immune system! Comprised of a large network of tissues and organs responsible for ridding toxins, its primary job is to transport lymph, which is an infection-fighting fluid that circulates throughout the body. Lymphatic vessels connect to lymph nodes, which are where lymph is filtered. With approximately 600 lymph nodes in the human body, located in tonsils, groin, spleen, and armpits, it can be difficult to know when things go awry.

Swollen lymph nodes are a sign that your body is engaged in battle. When there's an infection, lymph nodes swell as they work harder to filter out bacteria and viruses. Unlike our circulatory system, lymph does not have a pump. It relies on the mindful movement of muscles and joints to avoid stagnation, which often leads to impaired immunity and pain. Swollen glands are common with colds, flu, and autoimmune diseases, but that doesn't mean you have to live in discomfort. Below are six essential oils to support lymphatic stimulation and drainage that quell swelling and speed up relief: