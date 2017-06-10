A Psychologist's Top Tips For Beating Chronic Stress

Psychologically, we make a distinction between acute stress and chronic stress. The former may be intense when it is happening, but it's over soon. For example, a major exam or a car accident or a brief health crisis. With chronic stress, however, there is no end in sight—at least not in the foreseeable future. For this reason, chronic stress holds the greatest threat to our health and well-being. I consider stress related to the current events experienced in our nation in 2017 to be chronic.

In a Psychobiological Approach to Couple Therapy® (PACT), we talk a lot about arousal regulation. This refers to our ability to calm ourselves down when our nervous system is in overdrive as well as to get ourselves going when we are in a slump. In couple relationships, partners can learn to help regulate each other, which in turn benefits their relationship. For example, if one partner is activated, the other knows what to do to soothe him or her. Similarly, if one is lethargic, the other knows how to energize him or her. Notably, we can also use these techniques as individuals in stressful times.