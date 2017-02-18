Everything You Need To Know About Prebiotics: A Doctor Explains

As a medical doctor, I see countless patients eating an inflammatory diet, getting insufficient sleep, and taking antibiotics that adversely affect their gut flora—making them overweight, sick, and inflamed. Generally, I use prebiotics and probiotics to heal the gut because they work to restore friendly flora while providing numerous other health benefits like reducing the risk for type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Probiotics get most of the glory, and they deserve it! They outcompete nasty pathogens like unfavorable bacteria, yeast, and parasites, becoming mainline defenders against increased intestinal permeability (leaky gut) and other digestive issues. To get therapeutic amounts of probiotics, I ask my patients to eat plenty of fermented foods like kimchee and unpasteurized sauerkraut, but also to take a quality probiotic supplement that contains billions (not millions) of colony-forming units (CFUs), which are used to measure a probiotic's potency.