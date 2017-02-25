How I Finally Healed From Binge Eating

Years of dieting had taught me that there were good foods and bad foods, and that if I ate bad foods, I was bad. In other words, I learned that certain foods were forbidden, so if I wanted to have them, I had to hide that desire. Eat in secret, not get caught, and eat as much as I could while I could.

And then I was challenged by a health coach to eat one of my "binge foods" openly, slowly, and joyfully in the presence of others.

My first reaction was one of fear.

But then I did it. I actually sat in a cupcake store and ate a cupcake, and I had a conversation with others in the store about the experience. I didn't feel like I was being judged. I was just being. How liberating!

And so I continued to give myself permission to eat whatever I wanted, openly, mindfully, and joyfully. I learned that a lot of the foods I had been depriving myself of, that I had put on the pedestal of "bad but extremely desirable," I didn't even really like!

Once you take away the morality around food and give yourself permission and power to choose what suits you in the moment, you take away the charge and the need for secrecy. You begin to choose foods that make you feel good in mind and body rather than choosing foods based on a dieter's mindset of what's "good" and what's "bad."

That was a huge, powerful shift for me. But there was one more transformation I needed to make to really leave my binge eating completely behind me. I needed to...