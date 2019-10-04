Is It Dangerous To Practice Yoga While You're On Your Period?

You've probably heard that light exercise is helpful during your menstrual cycle, as it can relieve cramping and improve your mood. But the message around yoga is more complicated.

Many instructors will tell those practicing to refrain from inverting if they're on their period, some tell their students to go easy, and a few caution against practicing at all during their cycle.

But are there actually any dangers associated with practicing yoga while on your period? Here's what you should know.