5 Easy Ways To Trick Your Brain Into Hyper-Focus Mode

I think we can all acknowledge a healthy diet can help the brain, but what about when to eat? This is where fasting comes into the picture.

So, not eating can make my brain perform better? That's right. Intermittent fasting has become much more popular in recent years and is showing tremendous results not just in fat loss but brain performance as well. Some of the most mentioned benefits are the production of growth hormone, powerful anti-aging benefits, as well the activation of BDNF production. Many have reported improved mental performance during the fasting period.

Intermittent fasting is not a diet—it's a protocol. This is done by limiting the window in which you can eat to only eight hours a day, thus leaving you with a 16-hour fasting window. This can be done periodically or up to seven days per week.

I recommend starting five days (or less) a week and start by simply skipping breakfast, because it's much harder to skip dinner. If you stop eating at 7 p.m., you would be able to break your fast at 11 a.m. You can still have your morning cup of coffee if you'd like and it won't ruin your fast. Just make sure you don't add any sweetener or creamer to it. Of course, always consult your doctor before trying a new diet, especially if you have blood pressure or sugar issues.