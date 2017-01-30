5 Powerful Natural Hormone Remedies For Women Over 50

I'll never forget the day I woke up about eight months ago in a rage. I wanted to yell at every person who called me on the phone and every person who was driving near me on the road. It was the first time I'd ever felt that way in my life. And when I went to tell my husband about it that evening—I started crying so hard I couldn't get out a word. The whole episode lasted about three days, and all I could think was…what's going to happen to my job, my relationship, my life if this keeps up?

Then I got my period and the rage disappeared, and I thought, oh that was PMS. But I'd never had PMS like that, so I thought, well, I'm 48, that must have been perimenopausal PMS. I'm an acupuncturist and herbalist, so I updated the herbs and supplements I was taking, gave myself a couple of extra acupuncture treatments, and the next month it was about half as bad.

The month after that, and the six months since, I've thankfully been back to myself—no rage monster here. I felt so grateful I knew what to do that I thought, what if I felt that way and didn't know what was causing it, like so many women probably do? Or what if I did know it was perimenopause but I didn't know there was anything I could do about it other than take the Xanax my M.D. recommended? That would be unbelievably stressful and scary.

So it's become my mission in life to share with as many women as possible that there are effective, natural remedies for perimenopause and menopause. And that they work. These five steps can put that knowledge to work for you and help you get some relief, fast: