Gem Masks, Jade Rolling + Adaptogenic Beauty Dusts For Sparkly Skin

One day, I asked one of my girlfriends what her No.1 beauty secret was. She looked me straight in the eyes and said, "Anger is aging, so I try not to get angry anymore. I can't afford the potential wrinkles. It's just not worth it."

The minute I heard her say that, a light bulb went on in my head. She was right; beauty comes from the inside out. I went home that night and started a new regime. It was one that I didn't have to research.