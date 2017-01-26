I Went From 5 Sinus Infections A Year To None: Here's Exactly What I Did

Up until recently, I averaged two to three sinus infections each year, and antibiotics were a regular guest in my house. The very first time I fell ill with a sinus infection was in the winter of 2008, and I'll never forget it. My temperature was high and my breathing was so bad I was afraid for my life. The doctor had me admitted to the hospital, and I spent most of the night on an oxygen mask, undergoing all types of tests including ones for pneumonia, asthma, and COPD.

In 2015 I had five sinus infections. Each of them wiped me out for two weeks at a time. I lost my job as a result and became mildly depressed. I treated myself to a fun-filled weekend getaway to take my mind off things but ended up catching a cold, which of course turned into a sinus infection. More antibiotics. And by then the antibiotics took longer to work, and it was a good two months before I started to feel better. I kept asking myself why this was happening, and although I couldn't see it at the time I was blaming everyone but myself for my illness. I was taking zero responsibility for my own health and well-being—so no wonder I suffered.