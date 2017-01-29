7 Things To Do With Leftover Tahini That Aren't Hummus

Even though making your own hummus isn't necessarily easier, it's definitely tastier. And fresher. Oh, and you'll save money, since making hummus is easy and cheap.

Check out how to make authentic, Mediterranean hummus here.

Here's an extra tip: If you really don't have the time or foresight to soak the dried chickpeas overnight, using a can is just fine. I tend to stay away from the canned stuff due to the high sodium content. But in case you need a quick and dirty hummus, the canned stuff is just fine.

This is the deal: I've made hummus about a zillion times for my family (give or take). But I always seem to have leftover tahini. In a 16-ounce jar of hummus, I only use about 4 heaping tablespoons to make my hummus, which will feed us for days. Like peanut butter, tahini stays fresh for weeks (in the cupboard) or even months (in the fridge). So there's plenty of opportunities to make fresh hummus in the future.

But if you're sick of eating hummus (blasphemy!), here are my favorite things to do with tahini: