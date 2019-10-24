If you've already had a child via vaginal birth or labored at all, good news! The placement of the IUD is generally easier for moms. But even if you haven't had kids, it's a pretty quick and simple procedure. That being said, it's no walk in the park. The intensity of the pain—usually described as sharp sudden cramping—depends on your pain tolerance. According to Dr. Candace Howe an OB/GYN, expert on wide range of women's health and wellness issues and advocate for health care reform, there are a few things to consider here. The first is your pain threshold, and chronic pain sufferers usually have a lower one. The second is the technique of the practitioner who's performing the insertion, so it's a good idea to ask around for someone whose insertion process went really smoothly and go see the same doc. If you have a tilted uterus the process can take more time and be a little more difficult.

You can definitely prepare by taking ibuprofen about two hours before the procedure or getting a cervical block (with a numbing agent), which can really help to decrease the pain. But according to Dr. Howe, that's normally not needed as the procedure only takes a few seconds and is usually well-tolerated with three to five days of cramping afterward. You shouldn't be worried unless the pain is severe and cramping continues in full force for the week after the insertion.

As for removing the IUD, it's generally painless and a lot like removing a tampon. Sometimes the strings get flipped up in the uterus and it's a bit more complicated. In that case, they might do another cervical block to reduce pain. Normally, there is a quick return to fertility after you remove the IUD, meaning most women are able to get pregnant right away. So basically, the insertion is a pain (literally and figuratively). But after it's done you're protected and you barely have to think about it, which is well worth it for many women.